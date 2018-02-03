This Is How You Pick a Team to Root for in the Super Bowl

Philly vs. Boston
Both cities have a reputation for being obnoxious. But which is worse?
Listen to Episode 922 of Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Super Bowl LII is an occasion to ask the age-old question: Who’s more obnoxious, people from Philadelphia or Boston?
Plus, Another Period takes the Gilded Age as its setting to satirize the worst of reality TV: extravagant wealth, petty arguments, and a shaky camera. Riki Lindhome co-created and stars in the Comedy Central show.
In the Spiel, a reprise of the vaunted documentary, Busted: 43 Minutes of Crisis and Conflict, a production of the American Dream is Deadworks.
