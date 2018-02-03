 Mike hits the streets of New York with a question.

This Is How You Pick a Team to Root for in the Super Bowl

Feb. 3 2018 8:59 AM

Philly vs. Boston

Both cities have a reputation for being obnoxious. But which is worse?

180202-thegist-bostonfan
Fans watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 922 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Super Bowl LII is an occasion to ask the age-old question: Who’s more obnoxious, people from Philadelphia or Boston?

Plus, Another Period takes the Gilded Age as its setting to satirize the worst of reality TV: extravagant wealth, petty arguments, and a shaky camera. Riki Lindhome co-created and stars in the Comedy Central show.

In the Spiel, a reprise of the vaunted documentary, Busted: 43 Minutes of Crisis and Conflict, a production of the American Dream is Deadworks.

