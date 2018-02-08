 Joshua Keating defends his Slate story on Iran and the JCPOA.

The Iran Nuclear Deal Works. But Is It Worth It?

Feb. 8 2018 8:40 PM

Is the Iran Deal a Dud?

Slate’s Joshua Keating says our focus on Iran kept us from putting out fires across the Middle East.

Getty-resized-Iran-soldiers-marching-2
Iranian soldiers march past President Hassan Rowhani and military officials during an annual military parade, in the capital Tehran, on September 22, 2013.

Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 926 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, the when did you stop beating your wife? question in the White House press briefing.

In the interview, Iran may have shelved its nuclear ambitions, but the Middle East is still in trouble. Slate’s Joshua Keating wonders if the Iran deal was worth it.

In the Spiel, the world of the FEMA scammer.

