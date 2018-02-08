The Iran Nuclear Deal Works. But Is It Worth It?

Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 926 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



On The Gist, the when did you stop beating your wife? question in the White House press briefing.

In the interview, Iran may have shelved its nuclear ambitions, but the Middle East is still in trouble. Slate’s Joshua Keating wonders if the Iran deal was worth it.

In the Spiel, the world of the FEMA scammer.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.