Well, That’s What Happens When You Run the World’s Only Superpower With the Strategy of a Dairy Queen

Alberto Raggio/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 924 of Slate’s The Gist:

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement



Listen, chattering classes: Let’s at least chatter correctly. We take a minute on the proper name pronunciation for the scandals of the day.

Tuesday on The Gist, U.S. foreign policy is a mess. But U.S. foreign policy has been a mess for decades. Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, explains.

In the Spiel, what they were thinking in the stands of President Trump’s speech on Monday in Ohio.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.