 Ian Bremmer on how to ground a high-flying world superpower.

Well, That’s What Happens When You Run the World’s Only Superpower With the Strategy of a Dairy Queen

Feb. 6 2018 10:03 PM

America Adrift

Ian Bremmer says the “America First” doctrine could work, if it were implemented like a long-term strategy—but that’s not happening.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a press conference at San Martin Palace, State Department headquarters, in Buenos Aires, on Sunday.

Alberto Raggio/AFP/Getty Images

Listen, chattering classes: Let’s at least chatter correctly. We take a minute on the proper name pronunciation for the scandals of the day.

Tuesday on The Gist, U.S. foreign policy is a mess. But U.S. foreign policy has been a mess for decades. Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, explains.

In the Spiel, what they were thinking in the stands of President Trump’s speech on Monday in Ohio.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.