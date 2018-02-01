Lyndon Johnson Created the Welfare State That Today’s GOP Hungers to Dismantle

LBJ, Reconsidered
Without Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency, there would be little welfare state for the GOP to undercut in the first place.
Listen to Episode 921 of Slate’s The Gist:
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Lyndon B. Johnson doesn’t always get the consideration he deserves as one of America’s great presidents. On today’s Gist, historian Joshua Zeitz says LBJ’s fight for welfare reform and civil rights redefined the country, even as those legal achievements come under attack by today’s Republican Party. Zeitz is the author of Building the Great Society: Inside Lyndon Johnson’s White House.
Plus, a Spiel from the 2016 archives: Vote Jabba!
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist