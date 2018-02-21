Pessimism May Be All the Rage, but the World Is Actually Getting Better and Better

STR/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will be moderating a gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania. Mike says no thanks.

In the interview, Gregg Easterbrook is ever the optimist. Despite what your push alerts and Facebook news feed are telling you, the world is steadily getting safer, wealthier, and less afflicted by war and disease.

Easterbrook is the author of It's Better Than It Looks: Reasons for Optimism in an Age of Fear.

In the Spiel, gun control advocates shouldn’t compromise.

