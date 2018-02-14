Deficits Be Damned, the U.S. Military Always Gets Top Dollar

Kim Hong-Ji-Pool/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 930 of Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, names are stupidly important when it comes to getting elected.

The Trump administration is proposing a boost in military spending, but the country’s defense budget actually peaked under President Obama during the troop surge for the war in Afghanistan. Bipartisan support for massive defense spending has been the norm since the Reagan era. Foreign Policy’s Dan De Luce tells us about it.

In the Spiel, lawyer Michael Cohen’s out-of-pocket expenses.

