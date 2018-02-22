 April Glaser and Will Oremus take on our tech overlords.

If You Were a Politician, You Wouldn’t Want to Regulate Google and Facebook, Either

Feb. 22 2018 9:15 PM

Who Can Check Big Tech?

­­­Can the companies who build our smartphones and run our social networks be regulated? Or will they have to regulate themselves?

A smartphone being operated in front of Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon logos in Hédé-Bazouges, western France on Sept. 28, 2017.

On The Gist, NBC’s coverage of Olympic athletes’ backstories is a little too obvious.

Slate tech writers April Glaser and Will Oremus examine the most plausible methods for reining in our tech overlords. Glaser and Oremus are the hosts of Slate’s If Then.

In the Spiel, NRA honcho Wayne LaPierre’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference was downright loony.

