 Why we should stop speculating about President Donald Trump’s mental wellness.

Stop Wasting Time Asking Whether Trump Is Mentally Fit

Stop Wasting Time Asking Whether Trump Is Mentally Fit

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Jan. 11 2018 7:54 PM

Is Trump Insane? Does It Matter?

Grill him for his deeds, not his ditzy moments.

Getty-resized-Trump-grimace-Japan
President Donald Trump makes a face during a press conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Nov. 6, 2017.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 907 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab

Advertisement

Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails

On The Gist, Mike skewers a columnist for concluding that President Trump is sane.

In the interview, comedian Judah Friedlander wants to let you know that his new comedy special is all him, even though it’s got Netflix’s name on it. The 30 Rock alum talks about matters of social justice, satire, and jingoism.

In the Spiel, Democrats should stop questioning Trump’s mental acuity and focus on midterms instead.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.