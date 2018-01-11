Stop Wasting Time Asking Whether Trump Is Mentally Fit

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 907 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab

Advertisement



Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

On The Gist, Mike skewers a columnist for concluding that President Trump is sane.

In the interview, comedian Judah Friedlander wants to let you know that his new comedy special is all him, even though it’s got Netflix’s name on it. The 30 Rock alum talks about matters of social justice, satire, and jingoism.

In the Spiel, Democrats should stop questioning Trump’s mental acuity and focus on midterms instead.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.