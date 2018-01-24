 University of Wisconsin math professor Jordan Ellenberg corrects Mike on his midterms math.

Your Applied Mathematics Can’t Help You With the Midterms, Nerds

Your Applied Mathematics Can’t Help You With the Midterms, Nerds

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Jan. 24 2018 7:20 PM

Odds, Ends, and Senators

A mathematical computation about the midterms that’s, in the words of our expert, “sort of hideously irrelevant.”

The U.S. Capitol
Beware using applied math on the Senate midterms.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 915 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On The Gist, Devin Nunes probably doesn’t know squat.

In the interview, Democrats hold most of the Senate seats up for grabs in this year’s midterms, which means they have a lot to lose. But importantly, mathematician Jordan Ellenberg says election predictions often fail to account for national mood. Ellenberg is the author of How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking.

In the Spiel, Mike defends his bougie laundry routine.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.