Mueller Could Take Trump Down. But Let’s Hope Voters Do It Instead.   

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Up first on The Gist: It appears the Stormy Daniels story checks out.

Plus, Saturday marks the first anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. The hosts of Slate’s Trumpcast join Mike to revise old predictions, make new ones, and consider whether Democrats should be rooting for impeachment via the Robert Mueller investigation.

And in the Spiel, we’re on the verge of another government shutdown. It seems normal now. Or have we lost track of what normal looks like?

