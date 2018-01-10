How to Read Self-Help Books Without Suffering From Self-Hatred

Listen to Episode 906 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, a brief look at what Norway is doing right.

In the interview, we turn to self-help experts Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg about the “new you” books that are good, bad, and absolute nonsense. Meinzer and Greenberg are hosts of the Panoply show By the Book.

In the Spiel, Mike discovers the best transliteration ever.

