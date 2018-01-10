 The hosts of By the Book share their favorites from the self-help genre.

How to Read Self-Help Books Without Suffering From Self-Hatred

Jan. 10 2018 7:40 PM

A Cry for Self-Help

Books that promise “a new you” often don’t cure us, but they sure can expose our greatest anxieties.

180110-thegist-bookstore

German Poo-Caamaño/Flickr

Listen to Episode 906 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, a brief look at what Norway is doing right.

In the interview, we turn to self-help experts Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg about the “new you” books that are good, bad, and absolute nonsense. Meinzer and Greenberg are hosts of the Panoply show By the Book.

In the Spiel, Mike discovers the best transliteration ever.

