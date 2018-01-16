 The hosts behind Arms Control Wonk tell us about all things nuclear.

Nuclear Weapons Require Delicacy From a President Who Has None

Jan. 16 2018 10:04 PM

Nukes and Crannies

President Trump likes to bluster. But when will North Korea see that as more than talk, and react accordingly?

Getty-resized-North-Korea-test-launch
An undated, unverified picture released by North Korea official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 16 shows a launching drill at an undisclosed location.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 909 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, the press is too squeamish to clarify that “shithouse” isn’t much better than “shithole.”

In the interview, more on fire and fury—nuclear fire, rhetorical fury, and the consequences of both. Jeffrey Lewis and Aaron Stein, hosts of Arms Control Wonk, assess the Trump administration’s tough talk on North Korea and the danger of a South Korea that decides to take matters into its own hands.

In the Spiel, Aziz Ansari isn’t blameless, but he doesn’t deserve a total destruction of his career, either.

