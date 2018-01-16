Nuclear Weapons Require Delicacy From a President Who Has None

Nukes and Crannies
President Trump likes to bluster. But when will North Korea see that as more than talk, and react accordingly?
Listen to Episode 909 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
On The Gist, the press is too squeamish to clarify that “shithouse” isn’t much better than “shithole.”
In the interview, more on fire and fury—nuclear fire, rhetorical fury, and the consequences of both. Jeffrey Lewis and Aaron Stein, hosts of Arms Control Wonk, assess the Trump administration’s tough talk on North Korea and the danger of a South Korea that decides to take matters into its own hands.
In the Spiel, Aziz Ansari isn’t blameless, but he doesn’t deserve a total destruction of his career, either.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist