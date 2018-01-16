Nuclear Weapons Require Delicacy From a President Who Has None

STR/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, the press is too squeamish to clarify that “shithouse” isn’t much better than “shithole.”

In the interview, more on fire and fury—nuclear fire, rhetorical fury, and the consequences of both. Jeffrey Lewis and Aaron Stein, hosts of Arms Control Wonk, assess the Trump administration’s tough talk on North Korea and the danger of a South Korea that decides to take matters into its own hands.

In the Spiel, Aziz Ansari isn’t blameless, but he doesn’t deserve a total destruction of his career, either.

