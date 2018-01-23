MSG Won’t Give You a Headache. But the Placebo Effect Might.

MSG Is A-OK
Dan Pashman hosts a food podcast—and dinner parties. In both capacities, he’s big on monosodium glutamate.
Listen to Episode 914 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
On The Gist, more details come out about Garrison Keillor.
In the interview, it turns out something can be good for your taste buds without being bad for your health. Monosodium glutamate has gotten a bad rap since 1968, when a medical journal suggested it might cause all kinds of symptoms. Dan Pashman, creator and host of the Sporkful podcast, tells us why MSG isn’t the boogeyman it’s been made out to be (and why he adds it to his own cooking).
In the Spiel, behold, the mystical power of Maine Sen. Susan Collins’ talking stick.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist