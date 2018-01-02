It Took a Perfect Storm to Bring Nixon’s Presidency Down. There’s No Guarantee Another Will Come for Donald Trump.

Behind the Scenes of Slow Burn
Slate podcasters Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons on how Watergate fever compares to today’s investigations into Russia and the 2016 election.
On The Gist, Mike tips his hat to the musical talents of Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement Tuesday.
In the interview, it took a perfect storm to bring down Richard Nixon’s presidency, and it’s not guaranteed that another will come for Donald Trump. Slate’s Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons tell us about their chart-topping podcast, Slow Burn, and why it shouldn’t necessarily give hope to those who want Trump out.
In the Spiel, President Trump’s latest round of self-congratulating tweets omit a few facts, as usual.
