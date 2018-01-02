It Took a Perfect Storm to Bring Nixon’s Presidency Down. There’s No Guarantee Another Will Come for Donald Trump.

Slate

Listen to Episode 900 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



On The Gist, Mike tips his hat to the musical talents of Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement Tuesday.

In the interview, it took a perfect storm to bring down Richard Nixon’s presidency, and it’s not guaranteed that another will come for Donald Trump. Slate’s Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons tell us about their chart-topping podcast, Slow Burn, and why it shouldn’t necessarily give hope to those who want Trump out.

In the Spiel, President Trump’s latest round of self-congratulating tweets omit a few facts, as usual.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.