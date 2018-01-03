 Sam Sinyangwe on what data tell us about police violence.

Police Killed More Than 1,100 People Last Year. What Can the Data Tell Us?

Jan. 3 2018

Killed, Then Counted

Police killed more than 1,100 people last year. And yes, there’s a racial disparity.

Demonstrators protest the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley, who had been charged with murder, on Sept. 17 in St. Louis.

On The Gist, Mike calls foul on the mashup terms used to describe big weather events, such as the latest: bombogenesis.

In the interview, police shootings regularly make headlines, but what does the big picture look like? Sam Sinyangwe is a data analyst at Mapping Police Violence, an organization that recently looked at all 1,129 cases in which a person died at the hands of the police in 2017. And yes, there is a racial disparity.    

In the Spiel, the barbs traded between President Trump and Steve Bannon truly are the stuff of Shakespeare.   

