Police Killed More Than 1,100 People Last Year. What Can the Data Tell Us?

Killed, Then Counted
Police killed more than 1,100 people last year. And yes, there’s a racial disparity.
Listen to Episode 901 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
On The Gist, Mike calls foul on the mashup terms used to describe big weather events, such as the latest: bombogenesis.
In the interview, police shootings regularly make headlines, but what does the big picture look like? Sam Sinyangwe is a data analyst at Mapping Police Violence, an organization that recently looked at all 1,129 cases in which a person died at the hands of the police in 2017. And yes, there is a racial disparity.
In the Spiel, the barbs traded between President Trump and Steve Bannon truly are the stuff of Shakespeare.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist