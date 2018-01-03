Police Killed More Than 1,100 People Last Year. What Can the Data Tell Us?

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 901 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



On The Gist, Mike calls foul on the mashup terms used to describe big weather events, such as the latest: bombogenesis.

In the interview, police shootings regularly make headlines, but what does the big picture look like? Sam Sinyangwe is a data analyst at Mapping Police Violence, an organization that recently looked at all 1,129 cases in which a person died at the hands of the police in 2017. And yes, there is a racial disparity.

In the Spiel, the barbs traded between President Trump and Steve Bannon truly are the stuff of Shakespeare.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.