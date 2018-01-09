Popular Opinion Shapes Our Own, and More Than We Might Like

Radio Reconciliation
Rwanda’s radio programming fueled the country’s infamous genocide in 1994. Could it also help it heal?
On The Gist, Joe Arpaio’s life after pardon.
In the interview, MacArthur “genius” award winner Betsy Levy Paluck tells us about her research into mass media and public opinion. We might have the impression that our beliefs are based on reason. But what our neighbors think (or what we think they think) has a lot to do with it, too.
In the Spiel, the worst of Twitter is on display this week.
