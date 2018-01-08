 NPR’s David Folkenflik on the new Michael Wolff book Fire and Fury.

Fire and Fury Might Stretch the Truth, but It’s Fueling a Necessary Conversation on President Trump

Jan. 8 2018 7:58 PM

What to Make of Fire and Fury

NPR’s media correspondent says Michael Wolff’s new book is kicking off a more honest conversation on the president’s fitness to hold office.

Getty_resized_Fire_Fury_book
Copies of the book Fire and Fury by author Michael Wolff are displayed on a shelf on Friday in Corte Madera, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 904 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, Sen. Lindsey Graham is defending the president extra hard on television … because he knows Trump’s watching.

In the interview, NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik tells us what to make of Fire and Fury, the book that claims to reveal how dysfunctional the Trump administration really is.

In the Spiel, Mike gives props to Oprah for her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. But that doesn’t mean she should run for president.

