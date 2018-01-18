 Mike Pesca parodies the Trump administration’s baseless victimhood.

Trump’s Fake News Awards Had No Real Bone to Pick. But Let’s Pretend They Did.

Trump’s Fake News Awards Had No Real Bone to Pick. But Let’s Pretend They Did.

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Jan. 18 2018 7:28 PM

Busted: A Gist Productions Parody

Relive the “fake news” media’s greatest mistreatment of the guy who’s just trying to “Make America Great Again.”

Getty-resized-Trump-bust
A cracked bust represents U.S. President Donald Trump after a presentation during Madrid Fashion Week in Madrid on Sept. 16, 2017.

Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 911 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On The Gist, how about those Fake News Awards, huh?

Alan Jacobs questions your ability to think for yourself. Can you really rid yourself of your biases, or do you just develop better biases? Are you really any better than your estranged friends at finding answers, or have you just chosen a different group with whom to associate? Jacobs is the author of How to Think: A Survival Guide for a World at Odds.

In the Spiel, relive the horrifying 43 minutes during which America thought a just-inaugurated President Donald Trump had removed Martin Luther King Jr.’s sacred bust from the Oval Office.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.