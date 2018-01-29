Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wants Student Athletes to Get Smart, Get Unionized, and Get Paid

Harry How/Getty Images

On The Gist, get your clutching pearls ready. Russia alleges that the U.S. is trying to interfere in its election.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been politically precocious since well before his own sports scholarship at UCLA. His latest column for the Guardian argues it's "time to pay the tab for America's college athletes.” He says student players should unionize.

In the Spiel, the tactics that responsible Republicans use to communicate their potential opposition: They speak in their home-state argot.

