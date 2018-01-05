The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals Were Open to Hiring a Woman to Coach. Jen Welter Took Them Up On It.   …

Going for Gridiron
Jen Welter grew up without female role models in the NFL. Then she joined the Arizona Cardinals.
In the interview, fields don’t get much more male-dominated than those of the NFL. Our guest Jen Welter made history as the first woman to hold a coaching position in the league, training the Arizona Cardinals' inside linebackers in the 2015 preseason. Welter is the author of Play Big: Lessons in Being Limitless From the First Woman to Coach in the NFL.
