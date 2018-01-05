 Jen Welter on the NFL and her new book Play Big.

The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals Were Open to Hiring a Woman to Coach. Jen Welter Took Them Up On It.   …

The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals Were Open to Hiring a Woman to Coach. Jen Welter Took Them Up On It.   …

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Jan. 5 2018 8:13 PM

Going for Gridiron   

Jen Welter grew up without female role models in the NFL. Then she joined the Arizona Cardinals. 

180105-thegist-jwelter
Jen Welter participates in on-field drills as the Arizona Cardinals train at University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 903 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On The Gist, third-party voters should answer for Donald Trump’s terrible policies at home and warmongering around the world.

In the interview, fields don’t get much more male-dominated than those of the NFL. Our guest Jen Welter made history as the first woman to hold a coaching position in the league, training the Arizona Cardinals' inside linebackers in the 2015 preseason. Welter is the author of Play Big: Lessons in Being Limitless From the First Woman to Coach in the NFL.

In the Spiel, a story about coats, the cold, and charitable giving.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.