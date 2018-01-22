 How the shutdown show came to an abrupt end.

How Is It That a Loud Minority Is Winning the DACA Debate?

Jan. 22 2018 8:09 PM

The Dems Have a Bad Hand

Conservative Democratic voters are to blame for Chuck Schumer's move on DACA.

180122-thegist-schumer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to members of the media on Wednesday in Washington.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 913 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, what just happened? And are Democrats sniveling losers or Machiavellian savants?

McClatchy reporter Alex Roarty explains why the animating force driving both Democrats and Republicans right now is a loud conservative minority.

In the Spiel, Greece has beef regarding which part of world gets to be called “Macedonia.”

