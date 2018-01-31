Why Did the Trump Administration Jettison an Ambassador to South Korea at the Eleventh Hour?

We Still Have No U.S. Ambassador to South Korea
The Trump White House nixed a well-qualified candidate who discouraged a preventive military strike against North Korea.
Listen to Episode 920 of Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, Trey Gowdy bows out.
Fred Kaplan explains why foreign policy experts are concerned by the Trump administration’s move to renege on its choice of ambassador to South Korea at the last minute. Kaplan writes the War Stories column for Slate. He is the author, most recently, of Dark Territory: The Secret History of Cyber War.
In the Spiel, you know what they say: The president who claps the loudest pleases the crowd best.
