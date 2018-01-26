 Carrie Brownstein on Portlandia’s final season on IFC and Netflix.

Carrie Brownstein’s Audition for Portlandia? Fred Armisen’s Wedding.

Jan. 26 2018 10:49 PM

Good Night, Portlandia

Carrie Brownstein’s series mocks the region she’s from just gently enough.  

Getty-resized-Carrie-Brownstein-Film-Festival
Carrie Brownstein attends a Portlandia retrospective at Kirk Douglas Theatre on June 15 in Culver City, California.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 917 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, the Doomsday Clock would be scary if it weren’t so bogus.

In the interview, after years of gently poking fun at Portland, Oregon’s chill-but-not vibe, Portlandia is on its final season. Series co-star Carrie Brownstein unpacks the show’s humor and tells us how a wedding toast kind of doubled as an audition to get the show greenlit.

In the Spiel, Mike awards a Lobstar after an especially lengthy antentwig.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.