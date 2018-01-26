Carrie Brownstein’s Audition for Portlandia? Fred Armisen’s Wedding.

Good Night, Portlandia
Carrie Brownstein’s series mocks the region she’s from just gently enough.
On The Gist, the Doomsday Clock would be scary if it weren’t so bogus.
In the interview, after years of gently poking fun at Portland, Oregon’s chill-but-not vibe, Portlandia is on its final season. Series co-star Carrie Brownstein unpacks the show’s humor and tells us how a wedding toast kind of doubled as an audition to get the show greenlit.
In the Spiel, Mike awards a Lobstar after an especially lengthy antentwig.
