Carrie Brownstein’s Audition for Portlandia? Fred Armisen’s Wedding.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

On The Gist, the Doomsday Clock would be scary if it weren’t so bogus.

In the interview, after years of gently poking fun at Portland, Oregon’s chill-but-not vibe, Portlandia is on its final season. Series co-star Carrie Brownstein unpacks the show’s humor and tells us how a wedding toast kind of doubled as an audition to get the show greenlit.

In the Spiel, Mike awards a Lobstar after an especially lengthy antentwig.

