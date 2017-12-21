 The tax bill is not a recipe for creating jobs.

Here’s Why We Think the Tax Bill Won’t Prompt a Hiring Spree

Dec. 21 2017 9:00 PM

Tax Bill Ballyhoo

Why Trump’s economic predictions don’t pass the smell test.

President Donald Trump celebrates Congress passing the tax overhaul on Wednesday in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 895 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, why the Republican tax overhaul is unlikely to spur hiring.

Michael Carpenter explains what we lose when the Trump administration doesn’t try to put the heat on Russia. Carpenter is a former deputy assistant secretary of defense and foreign policy adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden. He and Biden are the co-authors of a Foreign Affairs article, “How to Stand Up to the Kremlin.”

In the Spiel, robots take over.

