Here’s Why We Think the Tax Bill Won’t Prompt a Hiring Spree

Tax Bill Ballyhoo
Why Trump’s economic predictions don’t pass the smell test.
On The Gist, why the Republican tax overhaul is unlikely to spur hiring.
Michael Carpenter explains what we lose when the Trump administration doesn’t try to put the heat on Russia. Carpenter is a former deputy assistant secretary of defense and foreign policy adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden. He and Biden are the co-authors of a Foreign Affairs article, “How to Stand Up to the Kremlin.”
In the Spiel, robots take over.
