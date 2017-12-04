 Tales from former White House photographer Pete Souza.

What Makes the White House Photographer’s Work Different From Propaganda?

Dec. 4 2017

Pete Souza’s Photo Synthesis

The Obama presidency, distilled into 5 pounds’ worth of pictures.

Before Pete Souza became the most famous troll on Instagram, he was the White House photographer for the duration of the Obama administration. Souza explains his approach to capturing moments and shares why he doesn’t consider his work to be propaganda. His book of pictures from the Obama presidency is Obama: An Intimate Portrait.

