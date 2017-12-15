Why Comedy Central’s “Roastmaster General” Wants Open Borders

Jeff Ross Got Bored, So He Got Political
The comedian’s latest roast takes the conversation around immigration down to the U.S.-Mexico border.
On The Gist, President Trump’s judicial nominations are starting to look ridiculous.
In the interview, comedian Jeff Ross got a little tired of his shtick as a go-to roast guy for Comedy Central’s famous Friars Club sendups. So he started skewering not people, but places, ideas, and institutions. His latest special, Jeff Ross Roasts the Border, takes viewers to Brownsville, Texas, a city along the U.S.-Mexico border where a huge steel fence is meant to keep migrants from crossing into the United States.
In the Spiel, bidding farewell to the legendary sports radio host, Mike Francesa.
