We Just Saw Someone Stand Up to the Playground Bully

The Underdog and the Bully
The Alabama election, as much of an upset as it was, restored a sense of normalcy in politics.
Listen to Episode 889 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
On The Gist, Omarosa makes for the exits.
In honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced Wednesday, we’re playing an excerpt from our live show last month, when we went over the ballot with Hit Parade host Chris Molanphy and Washington Post humorist Alexandra Petri.
In the Spiel, reflecting on the Doug Jones win in Alabama.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist