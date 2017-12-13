We Just Saw Someone Stand Up to the Playground Bully

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 889 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Omarosa makes for the exits.

In honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced Wednesday, we’re playing an excerpt from our live show last month, when we went over the ballot with Hit Parade host Chris Molanphy and Washington Post humorist Alexandra Petri.

In the Spiel, reflecting on the Doug Jones win in Alabama.

