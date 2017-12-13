 Relief after the special election in Alabama.

We Just Saw Someone Stand Up to the Playground Bully

Dec. 13 2017

The Underdog and the Bully

The Alabama election, as much of an upset as it was, restored a sense of normalcy in politics.

171213-thegist-moorewin
Supporters of Democrat Doug Jones celebrate as he is declared the winner of the special U.S. Senate race on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On The Gist, Omarosa makes for the exits.

In honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced Wednesday, we’re playing an excerpt from our live show last month, when we went over the ballot with Hit Parade host Chris Molanphy and Washington Post humorist Alexandra Petri.

In the Spiel, reflecting on the Doug Jones win in Alabama.

