 NPR’s former CEO on life outside the liberal bubble.

If Liberals Are in a Bubble, Where Are Conservatives?

Dec. 22 2017 7:28 PM

Deplorables and Snowflakes

Ken Stern thinks we should quit it with the name-calling.

171222-thegist-flag

AK Rockefeller/Flickr

Listen to Episode 896 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, Ken Stern explains why the deplorable label doesn’t sit well with him, even if it’s defensible. Stern is the author of Republican Like Me: How I Left the Liberal Bubble and Learned to Love the Right.

In the Spiel, is life better in the U.S. or Europe? Mike considers it with David Plotz, CEO of Atlas Obscura.

