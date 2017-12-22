If Liberals Are in a Bubble, Where Are Conservatives?

Deplorables and Snowflakes
Ken Stern thinks we should quit it with the name-calling.
On The Gist, Ken Stern explains why the deplorable label doesn’t sit well with him, even if it’s defensible. Stern is the author of Republican Like Me: How I Left the Liberal Bubble and Learned to Love the Right.
In the Spiel, is life better in the U.S. or Europe? Mike considers it with David Plotz, CEO of Atlas Obscura.
