What to Eat to Turn Your Skin Blue

Philippe Desmazes/AFP/Getty Images

On the Gist, why we shouldn’t fret every time companies like Netflix show how they’re using our personal data.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova runs us through the foods that can turn your skin orange, blue, and red, and whether that’s even a bad thing. Konnikova is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, what the latest Star Wars movie has in common with Donald Trump.

