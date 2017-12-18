 Maria Konnikova on the foods that can dramatically change your skin’s hue.

What to Eat to Turn Your Skin Blue

Dec. 18 2017 9:19 PM

Don’t Worry if Baby Turns Orange

Maria Konnikova tells us about the foods that can dramatically change your skin’s hue ... and when to see a doctor about it.

resized child eating soup
Will vegetable soup make a child resemble John Boehner? (Above, a kid chowing down on Jan. 24, 2013, in Lyon, France.)

Philippe Desmazes/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 892 of Slate’s The Gist:

On the Gist, why we shouldn’t fret every time companies like Netflix show how they’re using our personal data.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova runs us through the foods that can turn your skin orange, blue, and red, and whether that’s even a bad thing. Konnikova is the author of The Confidence Game.

In the Spiel, what the latest Star Wars movie has in common with Donald Trump.

