 It won’t be easy to restore congressional norms after this tax bill becomes law.

Will Republicans Pay a Political Price for the Tax Bill?

Dec. 20 2017 7:50 PM

Trickle Down Now

Is it possible that Republicans were damned whether or not they passed their tax bill?

171220-thegist-mcconnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch after the Senate vote of the tax reform bill on Wednesday in Washington.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 894 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, it seems that congressional investigators have nabbed a big fish: Jill Stein.

Plus, New York Times columnist David Leonhardt explains why the Republicans absolutely had to pass the tax bill, even if polls suggest it could be an albatross around their necks during the midterms. Leonhardt authors the Times’ absolutely essential Opinion Today newsletter.

In the Spiel: Income inequality may not be the perfect descriptor for what ails us, but it’s the best term we’ve got. And the Republican tax bill makes our inequality problem worse.

