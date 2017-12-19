Behind the Scenes at The Daily
Michael Barbaro and Theo Balcomb share their secrets.
On The Gist, Mike talks about the consequences of fast-tracking a major tax overhaul.
In the interview, how did the team behind The Daily manage to create a show that’s unlike anything we’ve heard before and also oddly perfect for this moment in news? Host Michael Barbaro and managing producer Theo Balcomb say they talked extensively about what they didn’t want to sound like. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I never want to do a jobs report,’ ” says Balcomb. “ ‘Can we promise we’re never going to do a jobs report?’ ”
In the Spiel, Republicans aren’t necessarily committing political suicide with their $1.5 trillion tax plan.
