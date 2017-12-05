 Did serial harassers throw the election to Trump?

Did the Gendered Ideas of a Bunch of Backward Newsmen Infect Presidential Campaign Coverage?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Dec. 5 2017 9:13 PM

The Boys Club on the Bus

They couldn’t keep their hands to themselves. But did they really put a thumb on the scales of the election?

Matt Lauer and Hillary Clinton
Matt Lauer interviewing then–Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Sept. 7, 2016, in New York City.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 883 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, why Alabama’s decrepitude is not incidental to Roy Moore’s competitive bid for Senate.

In the interview, Russell Shorto tells the stories of six people living through the Revolutionary War—one is George Washington; the other five, you’ve probably never heard of. Shorto’s book is Revolution Song.

In the Spiel, a counterpoint to Jill Filipovic’s New York Times column arguing that the sexual harassers who covered the election threw the whole thing to Donald Trump.

