Did the Gendered Ideas of a Bunch of Backward Newsmen Infect Presidential Campaign Coverage?

The Boys Club on the Bus
They couldn’t keep their hands to themselves. But did they really put a thumb on the scales of the election?
On The Gist, why Alabama’s decrepitude is not incidental to Roy Moore’s competitive bid for Senate.
In the interview, Russell Shorto tells the stories of six people living through the Revolutionary War—one is George Washington; the other five, you’ve probably never heard of. Shorto’s book is Revolution Song.
In the Spiel, a counterpoint to Jill Filipovic’s New York Times column arguing that the sexual harassers who covered the election threw the whole thing to Donald Trump.
