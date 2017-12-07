 Democrats and Republicans are trending in two different directions.

Why Democrats Should Cling to Process, Not Honor

Dec. 7 2017 8:18 PM

Can You Win as the Party of Purity?

Dahlia Lithwick says Democrats are stuck in a downward spiral of doing the honorable thing and hoping Republicans will meet them halfway.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand after calling for Sen. Al Franken to resign amid claims of sexual harassment on Wednesday in Washington.

Listen to Episode 885 of Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, Walmart gets a new name.

In the interview, Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick thought about one thing when Senate Democrats started calling for Al Franken’s resignation: Merrick Garland, which she points to as the beginning in a trend of Democrats trying to be honorable and Republicans trying to win at all costs. Are Democrats abandoning process too readily, only to see Republicans surge ahead again? Dahlia is the host of Slate’s Amicus.

In the Spiel, the FBI’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

