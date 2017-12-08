Is This the Same Alabama That Shamed Its Governor for Having an Affair With a Co-Worker?

Drama in Alabama
Our man in Birmingham explains how Roy Moore went from political pariah to anti-establishment champion.
Listen to Episode 886 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
On The Gist, is President Trump to blame for today’s violence in Gaza?
In the interview, columnist John Archibald surveys the Senate race in Alabama, where Doug Jones has become the abortion candidate and Roy Moore has become the Trumpism candidate.
In the Spiel, don’t talk to Mike about Trump’s slurred speech.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist