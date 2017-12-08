 Columnist John Archibald surveys the Alabama Senate race.

Is This the Same Alabama That Shamed Its Governor for Having an Affair With a Co-Worker?

Dec. 8 2017 7:11 PM

Drama in Alabama

Our man in Birmingham explains how Roy Moore went from political pariah to anti-establishment champion.

171208-thegist-roymooresign
A sign at campaign rally for Roy Moore on Tuesday in Fairhope, Alabama.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 886 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
On The Gist, is President Trump to blame for today’s violence in Gaza?

In the interview, columnist John Archibald surveys the Senate race in Alabama, where Doug Jones has become the abortion candidate and Roy Moore has become the Trumpism candidate.

In the Spiel, don’t talk to Mike about Trump’s slurred speech.

