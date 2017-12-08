Is This the Same Alabama That Shamed Its Governor for Having an Affair With a Co-Worker?

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 886 of Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, is President Trump to blame for today’s violence in Gaza?

In the interview, columnist John Archibald surveys the Senate race in Alabama, where Doug Jones has become the abortion candidate and Roy Moore has become the Trumpism candidate.

In the Spiel, don’t talk to Mike about Trump’s slurred speech.

