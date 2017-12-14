He Lost Someone to Gun Violence, but Chris Hurst Isn’t Coming for the Second Amendment

Revisiting Another Democratic Wave
How Chris Hurst became one of Virginia’s newest state representatives, with some indirect help from a petting zoo.
Chris Hurst doesn’t want you to know him as the guy whose girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast. But it is a huge part of what compelled him to pursue elected office: “Part of what I want to do is … take this spotlight, that I wish I had a receipt for … ’cause I’d gladly return it, and shine it on people that aren’t normally seen.” Hurst is a newly elected state representative in Virginia.
For the Spiel, an exclusive clip from Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, courtesy of Maura Quint and McSweeney’s.
