He Lost Someone to Gun Violence, but Chris Hurst Isn’t Coming for the Second Amendment

Dec. 14 2017 11:43 PM

Revisiting Another Democratic Wave

How Chris Hurst became one of Virginia’s newest state representatives, with some indirect help from a petting zoo.

Chris Hurst, Virginia delegate.

gist_dailyemails
Chris Hurst doesn’t want you to know him as the guy whose girlfriend was fatally shot during a live broadcast. But it is a huge part of what compelled him to pursue elected office: “Part of what I want to do is … take this spotlight, that I wish I had a receipt for … ’cause I’d gladly return it, and shine it on people that aren’t normally seen.” Hurst is a newly elected state representative in Virginia.

For the Spiel, an exclusive clip from Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, courtesy of Maura Quint and McSweeney’s.

