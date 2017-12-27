 Candida Moss on the book she co-authored with Joel Baden: Bible Nation: The United States of Hobby Lobby.

Hobby Lobby’s Famous 2014 Supreme Court Win Was the Start of a Crusade

Hobby Lobby’s Famous 2014 Supreme Court Win Was the Start of a Crusade

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Dec. 27 2017 8:06 PM

Hobby Lobby Is Just Getting Started

The chain’s evangelical founders are spending millions on putting the Bible at the center of American life.  

resized Museum of Bible
A digital screen runs the length of the Museum of the Bible lobby’s ceiling in Washington.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 897 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On The Gist, Mike runs through the major news of the past few days, while much of the news media is on vacation.   

In the interview, Hobby Lobby scored a famous Supreme Court win for evangelicals in 2014, allowing certain corporations to deny covering their employees’ contraception costs. Professor of theology Candida Moss tells us about the family behind the company, and their crusade to promote fundamental Christianity. Moss is the co-author, with Joel Baden, of Bible Nation: The United States of Hobby Lobby.

In the Spiel, it’s almost as if the scales are tipped in favor of Vladimir Putin as he runs for re-election in March.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.