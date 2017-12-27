Hobby Lobby’s Famous 2014 Supreme Court Win Was the Start of a Crusade

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

On The Gist, Mike runs through the major news of the past few days, while much of the news media is on vacation.

In the interview, Hobby Lobby scored a famous Supreme Court win for evangelicals in 2014, allowing certain corporations to deny covering their employees’ contraception costs. Professor of theology Candida Moss tells us about the family behind the company, and their crusade to promote fundamental Christianity. Moss is the co-author, with Joel Baden, of Bible Nation: The United States of Hobby Lobby.

In the Spiel, it’s almost as if the scales are tipped in favor of Vladimir Putin as he runs for re-election in March.

