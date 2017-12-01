Words of Wisdom From Bob Saget, King of Groin Shots

Bob Saget Doesn’t Think He’s That Raunchy
And he doesn’t like guardrails on comedy.
Bob Saget has long been known as the cuddly, sitcom dad with a surprisingly raunchy side. The comedian talks about the two shows that launched his career and the very first jokes he wrote as a teenager. Bob Saget’s comedy special is Zero to Sixty.
In the Spiel, Mike pays an overdue visit to mail from listeners, and awards a Lobstar.
