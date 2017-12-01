 Bob Saget on life after Full House.

Words of Wisdom From Bob Saget, King of Groin Shots

Dec. 1 2017 8:11 PM

Bob Saget Doesn’t Think He’s That Raunchy

And he doesn’t like guardrails on comedy. 

Bob Saget at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 28 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 881 of Slate’s The Gist:

Bob Saget has long been known as the cuddly, sitcom dad with a surprisingly raunchy side. The comedian talks about the two shows that launched his career and the very first jokes he wrote as a teenager. Bob Saget’s comedy special is Zero to Sixty.

In the Spiel, Mike pays an overdue visit to mail from listeners, and awards a Lobstar.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.