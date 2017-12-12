 Black people make up just a quarter of Alabama’s registered voters.

How to Watch Alabama’s Election Returns Come In

How to Watch Alabama’s Election Returns Come In

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Dec. 12 2017 5:52 PM

It’s Partisanship, Stupid

Don’t blame a Roy Moore win on low black turnout.

171212-thegist-alabamavoters
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones meets with voters on Nov. 20 in Talladega, Alabama.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 888 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

On The Gist, the #MeToo movement is only influential insofar as its targets can feel shame and enact accountability.

In the interview, biographer Robert Dallek accounts for Franklin D. Roosevelt’s ruthless pragmatism. As president, FDR made the decision to round up 120,000 Japanese Americans to “strike resonant chords with most Americans,” and he was silent on anti-lynching bills to appease Democratic segregationists who would later help him pass New Deal legislation. Dallek’s book is Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life.

In the Spiel, the Alabama Senate election will come down to all registered voters, not just the roughly 26 percent who happen to be black and are reliably Democratic.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.