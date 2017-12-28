Everybody Wants You to Spend More Money. Don’t. 

Thinkstock

On The Gist, Mike says goodbye to Roy Moore yet again, after an Alabama judge rejected Moore’s lawsuit to contest his opponent’s Senate win.

In the interview, Dan Ariely tells us “how we misthink money and how to spend smarter.” That’s the subtitle of his book on the ways we value the wrong things and fail to think long term. Ariely is the co-author, with Jeff Kreisler, of Dollars and Sense.

In the Spiel, Mike looks back on the worst op-eds of 2017.

