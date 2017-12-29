 Anjelah Johnson on her YouTube-made comedy career and new special, Mahalo & Goodnight.

Why Anjelah Johnson Isn’t Doing Trump Jokes Just Yet

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Dec. 29 2017

It’s Fan Service or Bust

Some comedians have a “kill or be killed” relationship with their audiences. Anjelah Johnson just gives them what they want.

On The Gist, Mike is down with feminism but argues that woke should be Merriam-Webster’s word of the year instead.

In the interview, Anjelah Johnson was living off grocery store gift cards in L.A. before a new thing called YouTube launched her comedy career. Someone uploaded a video of her stand-up routine to the site in 2007; it quickly racked up millions of views and landed Anjelah an agent. Johnson’s fourth comedy special, Mahalo & Goodnight, is on EPIX, Apple Music, and Spotify.

In the Spiel, we should be taking a closer look at New York City’s latest crime, rape, and murder statistics.

