Why Anjelah Johnson Isn’t Doing Trump Jokes Just Yet

On The Gist, Mike is down with feminism but argues that woke should be Merriam-Webster’s word of the year instead.

In the interview, Anjelah Johnson was living off grocery store gift cards in L.A. before a new thing called YouTube launched her comedy career. Someone uploaded a video of her stand-up routine to the site in 2007; it quickly racked up millions of views and landed Anjelah an agent. Johnson’s fourth comedy special, Mahalo & Goodnight, is on EPIX, Apple Music, and Spotify.

In the Spiel, we should be taking a closer look at New York City’s latest crime, rape, and murder statistics.

