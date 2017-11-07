Why One Black Scholar Misses the Days of Dog-Whistle Racism

The Paradox of Black Patriotism
A black former Navy commander considers peaceful protest in the age of Trump.
Theodore Johnson caught our attention for his tweets about how the White House reacts to protest from black Americans. He brings an interesting perspective as a black man in the U.S. with two decades of military service under his belt—identities, he writes, that stand “toe to toe.” Johnson is a fellow at New America and a former speechwriter for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In the Spiel, what Harvey Weinstein’s network of spies tells us about the power of legacy media.
