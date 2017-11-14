 The economic gobbledygook of the Trump administration.

Trump’s Top Economics Adviser Has Made Some Really Bad Calls

Trump’s Top Economics Adviser Has Made Some Really Bad Calls

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Nov. 14 2017 8:40 PM

Putting the Con in Economics

Adam Davidson sizes up Trump’s top economic adviser.

17 11 14 Kevin Hassett testifying
Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors Kevin Hassett testifies on Capitol Hill on Oct. 25.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 870 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

President Trump’s top economics adviser is Kevin Hassett, a guy who has made some very bad calls—most notably, his assertion that the Bush tax cuts would make the U.S. economy recession-proof. New Yorker writer Adam Davidson takes us to economics school and parses some of Hassett’s yearsold gobbledygook.

In the Spiel, holding Bill Clinton’s accusers to today’s standards.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.