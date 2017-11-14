Trump’s Top Economics Adviser Has Made Some Really Bad Calls

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump’s top economics adviser is Kevin Hassett, a guy who has made some very bad calls—most notably, his assertion that the Bush tax cuts would make the U.S. economy recession-proof. New Yorker writer Adam Davidson takes us to economics school and parses some of Hassett’s yearsold gobbledygook.

In the Spiel, holding Bill Clinton’s accusers to today’s standards.

