What the NRA Can Teach Us About Citizen Movements

How can savvy activism topple decades of legal precedent? The ACLU’s David Cole tells us about three issues in which like-minded citizens advanced their agenda: marriage equality, gun ownership, and checking George W. Bush’s war on terror. Cole’s book is Engines of Liberty: The Power of Citizen Activists to Make Constitutional Law.

In the Spiel, Mike considers Brett Talley, President Trump’s odd pick for federal district judge.

