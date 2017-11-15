 The ACLU’s David Cole on his book, Engines of Liberty.

What the NRA Can Teach Us About Citizen Movements

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Nov. 15 2017 8:05 PM

People Power Beats the Courts

There have been three big constitutional changes in our lifetime. How did they happen?

171115-thegist-marriage equality
Robert Oliver and Mark Heller celebrate the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage on June 26, 2015, in West Hollywood, California.

David McNew/Getty Images

How can savvy activism topple decades of legal precedent? The ACLU’s David Cole tells us about three issues in which like-minded citizens advanced their agenda: marriage equality, gun ownership, and checking George W. Bush’s war on terror. Cole’s book is Engines of Liberty: The Power of Citizen Activists to Make Constitutional Law.

In the Spiel, Mike considers Brett Talley, President Trump’s odd pick for federal district judge.

