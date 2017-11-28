Solving Income Inequality Is a Zero-Sum Game

The Problem With America’s Rich
Is the top 20 percent of the country hogging opportunities that would otherwise go to the middle class?
Can you move toward greater income equality without asking America’s richest to give something up? In a word, no. On The Gist, Richard Reeves argues that the upper echelons of the U.S. are bogarting wealth that would otherwise go to the middle class. His latest book is Dream Hoarders: How the American Upper Middle Class Is Leaving Everyone Else in the Dust, Why That Is a Problem, and What to Do About It.
And today, Mike pulls a Spiel from the archives: What President Trump means when he says everybody. Or anybody. Or nobody.
