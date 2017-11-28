 Richard Reeves says income equality isn’t without costs.

Solving Income Inequality Is a Zero-Sum Game

Nov. 28 2017 5:41 PM

The Problem With America’s Rich

Is the top 20 percent of the country hogging opportunities that would otherwise go to the middle class?

171128-thegist-grads
New graduates.

John Walker/Flickr

Listen to Episode 878 of Slate’s The Gist:

Can you move toward greater income equality without asking America’s richest to give something up? In a word, no. On The Gist, Richard Reeves argues that the upper echelons of the U.S. are bogarting wealth that would otherwise go to the middle class. His latest book is Dream Hoarders: How the American Upper Middle Class Is Leaving Everyone Else in the Dust, Why That Is a Problem, and What to Do About It.  

And today, Mike pulls a Spiel from the archives: What President Trump means when he says everybody. Or anybody. Or nobody.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.