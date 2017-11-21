 MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell tells us about his book on the 1968 election, Playing With Fire.

Nixon Won in ’68, but the Left Changed Forever

Nixon Won in ’68, but the Left Changed Forever

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
Nov. 21 2017 8:32 PM

The Anti-War Candidate Was Invented in 1968

How a Minnesota senator’s campaign for president set the precedent for Bernie Sanders’ run.

resized_Robert_Kennedy_for_Gist_171121
Robert Kennedy, then United States attorney general, delivers a speech on June 30, 1963, in Washington. Years later, he would run for president.

AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 875 Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

The anti-war movement of 1968 looks inevitable today, but at the time, it felt “freaking bananas.” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains the charisma of Bobby Kennedy, the fervor of Eugene McCarthy, and the crushing blow they dealt to sitting President Lyndon B. Johnson, who withdrew from the campaign after a narrow win in the New Hampshire primary. O’Donnell wrote about the race in his latest book, Playing With Fire.

In the Spiel, Mike skewers president Trump’s double standards when it comes to sexual assault.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.