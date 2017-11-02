 Michael Rapaport on his new book This Book Has Balls.

Michael Rapaport Hates the New York Knicks

Nov. 2 2017 7:23 PM

Get Inside the Brain of Michael Rapaport

His views on New York sports teams, the sexual prowess of various athletes, and the basketball skills of Justin Bieber.

171102-thegist-rapaport
Michael Rapaport during the NBA All-Star celebrity game on Feb. 12, 2010 in Dallas.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 862 of Slate’s The Gist:

The tax plan is out, and New Yorker writer Adam Davidson joins us to play One Question, One Question Only: Is this tax reform?

And the voluble Michael Rapaport unleashes his opinions about various “stickmen” (read: athletic Casanovas) and why he’s embarrassed to be a Knicks fan. Rapaport’s new book is This Book Has Balls: Sports Rants from the MVP of Talking Trash, and he hosts the podcast I Am Rapaport.

And in the Spiel, what went wrong in protecting Americans from armies of Russian trolls.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.