Michael Rapaport Hates the New York Knicks

Get Inside the Brain of Michael Rapaport
His views on New York sports teams, the sexual prowess of various athletes, and the basketball skills of Justin Bieber.
Listen to Episode 862 of Slate’s The Gist:
The tax plan is out, and New Yorker writer Adam Davidson joins us to play One Question, One Question Only: Is this tax reform?
And the voluble Michael Rapaport unleashes his opinions about various “stickmen” (read: athletic Casanovas) and why he’s embarrassed to be a Knicks fan. Rapaport’s new book is This Book Has Balls: Sports Rants from the MVP of Talking Trash, and he hosts the podcast I Am Rapaport.
And in the Spiel, what went wrong in protecting Americans from armies of Russian trolls.
