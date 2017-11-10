The Occupational Hazard of Being Loudon Wainwright III

The Family Man
Loudon Wainwright III reflects on his uneasy relationship with his father, now that he can “appreciate the difficulty of the job.”
Loudon Wainwright III has been plumbing his personal relationships and dysfunctions for decades in his music. His latest book continues on that theme as he examines the influence of his father. The book is Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay, & a Few of My Other Favorite Things.
In the Spiel, Mike is not yet done talking about Roy Moore and Louis C.K.
