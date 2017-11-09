Unlike Trump, Bush 41 Was President When America Really Was at the Center of the Universe

Why Bush 41 Was the Anti-Trump
As president, George H.W. Bush was tight-lipped, decorous, and self-abnegating—loath even to use the word I.
As the Soviet Union crumbled, George H.W. Bush’s strategy was simple: say nothing. Historian Jeffrey Engel tells us about Bush’s plain oratory and his relationship with the USSR’s last leader, Mikhail Gorbachev. Engel says Bush Sr. and Trump scarcely look like they’re from the same party—which, of course, they aren’t. His book is When the World Seemed New.
