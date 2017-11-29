Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, BFFs

 Gordon S. Wood on his book Friends Divided: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

Nov. 29 2017 5:50 PM

A Founding Fathers Bromance

The on-again, off-again friendship between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.

Thomas Jefferson, left, and John Adams.

Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were very different guys representing opposing political parties. Jefferson was a wildly popular aristocrat from Virginia; Adams was a middling, dyspeptic lawyer from Massachusetts. But they were fast friends, and their relationship ultimately survived a presidential election in which they faced off as candidates. Historian Gordon S. Wood explains why their friendship should give us hope. Wood’s book is Friends Divided: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

In lieu of a Spiel today, we’re sharing a piece of The Gist’s Washington live show. Mike talked to FiveThirtyEight senior writer Perry Bacon Jr. about the Alabama Senate race and the growing momentum behind the Republican tax bill.

