Where Is the #MeToo Movement Headed?

Nov. 3 2017 9:08 PM

Free to Be You and #MeToo

What’s around the corner from this moment of reckoning?

#MeToo and #BalanceTonPorc (“expose your pig”) on the hand of a protester in Paris on Sunday.

Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 863 of Slate’s The Gist:

The #MeToo movement is flushing out clear-cut cases of sexual harassment and assault, but is it helping us judge cases that are far murkier? Erin Gloria Ryan, senior editor for the Daily Beast, wonders whether people will separate into two camps: those who think accusers should be listened to, regardless of consequences, and those who think the accused should be punished, regardless of evidence.

In the Spiel, is this really the lowest point in U.S. history?

